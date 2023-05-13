Ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Imo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published names of Sen Samuel Anyanwu and Rt Hon Jones Onyereri as PDP Governor and Deputy Governorship Candidates respectively.

This is contained in a press statement released on Friday and signed by Dumebi Ifeanyichukwu, Director General of New Media, Samuel Anyanwu Campaign Council.

According to the statement, following INEC’s confirmation of his candidature, Anyanwu awaits the timetable of the Commission to commence campaigns.

He said, “The Commission confirmed the candidature of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Dr. Jones Onyereri as his Deputy.

“This goes a long way to prove that our Governorship Candidate, Sen Samuel Anyanwu is well prepared for the task ahead. While other guber Candidates in the state are yet to pick their running mates, the PDP Governorship Candidate did not only forwarded the details of his running mate, Rt Hon Jones Onyereri, PhD but has set up a Manifesto/Strategic Communication Committee charged with the responsibility of articulating a people oriented Program for his administration.

“Soonest, Imo will have breathe of fresh air across the state, Sen Samuel Anyanwu/Rt Hon Jones Onyereri are *Ready To Make Imo Safe Again*

“Political pundits are of the view that the joint ticket of Sen Samuel Anyanwu and Rt Hon Jones Onyereri, PhD as candidate and deputy Governorship candidate of PDP will spring up surprises during the guber polls.”

