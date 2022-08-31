Why we lit up Sango-Ojurin market — Irepodun LCDA boss

The political head of Irepodun Local Council Development Authority (LCDA), Mr Dele Ladoja, has identified adequate security and the creation of enabling environment as motives for the installation of solar-powered electricity at Sango-Ojurin market, Ibadan.

In a press statement forwarded to the Nigerian Tribune, Ladoja, who recently handed over the project to the market leaders, also emphasised that the direction of his projects specification and implementation was a fallout of interaction he had with the people of Irepodun LCDA, shortly after assumption of office.

According to the statement, “when I took the mantle of leadership of Irepodun LCDA, the first assignment was for me to know my boundary and visited all the community associations and all the markets under Irepodun LCDA.

“From there, I discovered that our market men and women have not enjoyed the dividends the of democracy. And this also leads to their reluctance in their obligations to the council. I invited them to a meeting and persuasively encouraged them to pay their dues to us.

“I promised them that as soon as they start paying their dues to us, we will also make sure that in line with Governor Seyi Makinde’s policy on welfarism to the people of the state, we will also do something.

“They made several requests and we promised that as soon as we see their response to our request, we will meet most of their requests within the availability of funds. We decided to start by lighting the whole of Sango-Ojurin market, “Ladoja posited.

Continuing, he added that “the other project is the resuscitation of the food bank. This has been in existence before I came, but for one reason or the other, it became moribund. I have to bring it back to create a stomach infrastrucure for the workers in Irepodun LCDA for optimum delivery and production by workers.

Ladoja further contended that all his projects were targeted at traders, market men and women and the community at large, with a view to provide social welfare support to all and sundry.

In his appreciation, the Babaloja of Sango-Ojurin market, Chief Azeez Mustapha commended Governor Excellency Seyi Makinde for appointing competent individuals for effective management at the grassroot level, just as he assured on the security and maintenance of the facility.