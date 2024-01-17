Explosion on Tuesday evening rocked Bodija area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, destroying properties worth millions of naira while several others were injured following the incident.

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE highlighted ten (10) major facts about the recent explosion:

The explosion occurred some minutes past 7 pm at Deji Oyelese Street, Adeyi Avenue, Bodija area of Ibadan North. The effect of the blast was felt as far as Ologuneru, New Garage, Apata, Ringroad, Basorun, Ojo, Akobo, Sango, Eleyele, and Imalefalafia areas. So far, 77 persons have been confirmed injured while three others reportedly died due to the explosion. Out of the 77 injured, 66 people have been discharged as at press time. At least over 25 houses were badly affected by the explosion. The incident, according to our findings, was caused by a suspected explosion of IED (dynamite) kept in one of the houses in the area. According to Mr Odun Ogini, the General Secretary of Dejo Oyelese Vigilante (DOVG), the explosive was kept in the apartment of a resident simply identified as Alhaji Kamara. The owner of the apartment where the explosive was kept is a foreigner. There was a fire outbreak before the explosion, hence, the reason for the level of impact on the explosive. The Oyo State Government has also established an Emergency Situation Room to facilitate swift assistance for survivors and victims of the explosion. The affected houses were mainly occupied by the elderly between the age of 60 and 90.

