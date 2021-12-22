Yuletide: Oyo NSCDC deploys 2,000 officers

Oyo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Micheal Adaralewa, has ordered the deployment of 2,000 personnel to some strategic locations in the state, to ensure a crime-free Christmas and new year celebration.

He made this known while addressing the armed, counter-terrorism and female squads, as well as disaster management officers, Agro Rangers and under-cover officers deployed to motor parks, recreational and worship centres, and highways, to ensure water-tight security in the state before, during and after the celebration.

According to a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, CSC Oluwole Olusegun, the Commandant, while speaking at the command headquarters at Agodi GRA, Ibadan, admonished the officers and men to be disciplined, patriotic, and civil in dealing with the public, stressing that every Nigerian deserves respect devoid of humiliation and intimidation.

He also called on all the Christian faithful to seize the opportunity of the festive season to pray for peace in the country, be benevolent and moderate in celebration.

Adaralewa advised well-meaning Nigerians to warn their children and wards to desist from any act that could threaten the peace of the state, adding that they should also desist from throwing firecrackers, especially with the ongoing harmattan season which could prompt fire outbreak.

The Commandant urged citizens and residents of the state to call command emergency numbers 08062384818, 08077513995, 09055533303, 08035383164 and 08058268164 in case of any security emergency or threats.

“Be vigilant and security conscious anywhere you are and alert NSCDC near you, while we, as an organization, will do the needful to protect lives and property of residents in the state,” he added.

