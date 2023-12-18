The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has issued orders to Zonal Commanders and Commandants responsible for all 36 state commands and the Federal Capital Territory.

The directive is to redouble efforts in tightening security measures to ensure a hitch-free yuletide season.

He urged officers engaged in covert operations to leave no stone unturned, ensuring that all suspected black spots in every nook and cranny of the country are placed under strict surveillance.

Emphasizing the need for renewed monitoring and supervision, the Commandant General highlighted the responsibility of Area Commanders, Divisional Officers, and those in charge of Cells to ensure zero tolerance for criminal activities within their domains.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja, the Public Relations Officer of the Corps, Babawale Afolabi, conveyed Audi’s further directive that proper checks and accountability must be enforced in a hierarchical order, with a stern warning that anything short of it would not be condoned.

The officers were charged with the need for renewed vigour in efforts to maintain law and order, emphasizing collaboration with sister agencies. Audi stressed the importance of protecting critical national assets and infrastructure (CNAI), calling for intensified surveillance on oil and power installations, railways, roads, bridges, and schools to prevent vandalism or attacks by criminal elements aiming to sabotage the country’s progress.

The directive was extended to component commanders in joint security operations and commanders of special squads, who were mandated to ensure the full implementation of the order, emphasizing its mandatory nature.

Audi also directed the redoubling of surveillance efforts before and after the Yuletide season, coupled with increased vehicular and foot patrols in all 774 Local Government Areas across the federation to ensure the physical security of the Corps’ officers and men.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE