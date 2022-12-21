APGA lawmaker empowers constituents with buses, sewing machines, others in Anambra

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) lawmaker, representing Awka South two constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Honourable Chukwuma Okoye has distributed three commercial buses, hair dryers, tricycles, freezers, sewing machines and grinding machines to his constituents to enable them to become self-dependent in the society.

Tribune Online gathered that the exercise which took place on Tuesday, at the Central School field Amawbia, in Awka south local government area of the state, was a fulfilment of the promise the lawmaker made to them in the 2019 election.

While addressing the gathering, Okoye explained that the gesture was designed to complement the efforts of the present administration of governor Chukwuma Soludo, towards the eradication of poverty in Anambra state and to encourage youth empowerment.

He said the distribution of the empowerment materials has no political affiliations.

He noted that the beneficiaries are from the seven communities that formed the Constituency, Amawbia, Nise, Nibo, Ezinator, Umauwulu, Isiagu and Mbaukwu.

The legislator, who is seeking a second term in office in the 2023 elections, advised the beneficiaries to make good use of the empowerment materials for the upliftment of their lives, their family members and neighbours.

Okoye, thanked the state Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim and the traditional ruler of the Umuawulu community, Igwe Joel Egwuonwu, for witnessing the kind gesture.

In separate interviews with Tribune Online, the National Chairman of APGA, Dr Victor Oye, the Hon. Dozie Nwankwo, Anambra Deputy Speaker, Hon. Pascal Agbodike and Hon Patrick Udoba noted that Okoye has justified the mandate given to him by empowering some of his constituents and enjoined the people to be faithful to APGA as the party is committed to delivering the dividends of democracy not only to Anambra state but to the entire south-east geopolitical zone.

They appealed to the beneficiaries to mobilise voters in their various wards and communities to ensure victory for all APGA candidates in the February 25th and March 15th, 2023 general elections respectively.

Some of the beneficiaries; Miss Chinaza Osike, Hope Okoye, Nwokoye Chinaza and Ebere Okonkwo, described the lawmaker as a blessing to their lives and promised to put the empowerment materials into good use.

They promised to do everything politically possible to ensure he is reelected for a second term in the 2023 House of Assembly polls.

