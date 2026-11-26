Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has broken his silence following the reported death of his father, veteran actor Chief Pete Edochie.

Yul, in an emotional post shared on his Instagram page on Thursday, said he was struggling to find the words to express his pain over the loss.

“Words fail me,” he wrote, accompanying the message with a picture of a lit candle and broken heart emojis.

His post came a day after a statement purportedly issued by the family announced the death of the veteran actor.

The statement, titled ‘An Iroko Has Fallen’ and signed by his son, Leo Edochie, reportedly attributed his death to complications following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

Meanwhile, Yul’s tribute has reportedly attracted condolences from fans, colleagues and followers, who expressed sympathy with him and the Edochie family.

His estranged wife, May Edochie, had also reportedly paid tribute to the late actor, describing him as “an institution” and a father figure to many.

Pete Edochie was widely regarded as one of the pioneers of Nollywood, with his portrayal of Okonkwo in the 1987 television adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s novel, Things Fall Apart, earning him widespread recognition.

President Bola Tinubu, Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah and several entertainment personalities were also listed among those who reportedly mourned the veteran actor.