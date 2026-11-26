President Bola Tinubu on Thursday approved three-bedroom flats in Abuja for the families of the 25 people who died in the October 5, 2026, Nigerian Air Force aircraft crash at Igbokoda, Ondo State.

In addition, the President said he had approved N100 million each for the bereaved families of the 19 military personnel.

Tinubu disclosed this during a memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony held in honour of the victims of the NAF ATR 42 aircraft accident at the Military Cemetery in Abuja.

According to him, the houses, located in the Renewed Hope Housing Project in Abuja, would be allocated to the immediate families of the deceased military personnel and civilians who were aboard the aircraft.

He described the housing allocation as a demonstration of the nation’s appreciation for the sacrifices of the fallen personnel.

“As a tangible expression of the nation’s gratitude, I approve the allocation of three-bedroom flats in the Renewed Hope Housing Project in Abuja to the family of each of the military personnel who lost their lives in this accident.

“No home can ever replace the one you have lost, but they gave their lives for Nigeria, and Nigeria will give their family a home,” he said.

He explained that the gesture would also be extended to the immediate families of the civilians on board the aircraft.

He further added, “In addition to the flats, these officers would receive from this government N100m each.”

Tinubu assured the bereaved families that the government would remain committed to supporting them beyond the memorial ceremony.

“Long after the wreaths have faded, our commitment to these families must remain evergreen,” he said.

The President also assured Nigerians that the October 5 aircraft crash would be thoroughly investigated, promising that the findings would inform improvements in military and civilian aviation safety.

“I assure the grieving nation that this accident will be thoroughly investigated. We will seek answers. We will learn the lessons. We will strengthen our military and civilian aviation safety standards. Our operational procedures and our institutional accountability will be strengthened.

“We owe them the truth, and we will honour that debt,” he said.

He further reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare, safety and operational capacity of the Armed Forces through modernisation, training and better equipment.

“A nation that asks its sons and daughters to fly into danger must give them the best wings it can build,” he added.

The President urged the bereaved families to remember the deceased for their service and contributions to the country, assuring them that their sacrifices would remain in the nation’s memory.

The October 5 accident claimed the lives of 25 people, including military personnel and civilians.

The solemn ceremony provided an opportunity for the nation to pay tribute to the departed and acknowledge their service, dedication and sacrifice.

Through prayers, tributes and the laying of wreaths, attendees reflected on the lives lost and reaffirmed the nation’s solidarity with the bereaved families.

The President’s gesture underscored the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting the families as they navigate the painful consequences of their loss.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, also paid tribute to the departed personnel and other victims, describing their loss as deeply painful to the Nigerian Air Force and the nation at large.

He acknowledged the profound grief of the bereaved families and assured them that their loved ones would not be forgotten, stressing that their service, dedication and sacrifice would continue to inspire generations of Nigerian Air Force personnel.

The CAS reaffirmed the NAF’s commitment to a thorough and transparent investigation into the accident, noting that every effort would be made to establish the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. He also assured the bereaved families of the Service’s continued support.

He further reiterated the NAF’s resolve to strengthen operational safety, professionalism and personnel welfare while sustaining efforts to enhance its operational capabilities.

The ceremony concluded with a renewed commitment to honour the victims by upholding the values of service, courage, dedication and national unity. It also reaffirmed the nation’s responsibility to support the bereaved families and preserve the legacies of those who lost their lives.