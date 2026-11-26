Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Thursday, flagged off the construction of the 12.7-kilometre first section of the Ayaba-Kwaya-Tudu-Kuran Mota-Panguru Road and commissioned the newly constructed Billiri West Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Secretariat as part of his administration’s ongoing infrastructure and grassroots development drive.

The flag-off ceremony and commissioning were performed during the Gombe APC campaign tour of Billiri West LCDA, which also featured rallies and engagements with residents across Tudu-Kwaya, Todi, Tal, Tanglang, Baganje South and Baganje North wards ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Tudu-Kwaya, Governor Inuwa Yahaya disclosed that his administration had constructed approximately 1,120 kilometres of roads across Gombe State, while recently awarded projects were expected to add about 100 kilometres to the state’s road network.

He said the 12.7-kilometre section, covering Tudu-Kuran Mota-Panguru, would improve connectivity for communities along the corridor, facilitate access to markets and services, and stimulate economic activities.

The project is part of the 24-kilometre Ayaba-Kwaya-Tudu-Kuran Mota-Panguru Road and has been awarded to SK ECC Limited.

The governor disclosed that the contractor had received a 30 per cent mobilisation payment to facilitate the immediate commencement of work. He expressed confidence in the company’s capacity to deliver the project within the stipulated timeframe.

Acknowledging that his tenure would end in May 2027, he expressed confidence that the APC governorship candidate, Dr Jamilu Ishiyaku Gwamna, would ensure the completion of the project and sustain the development drive.

Inuwa Yahaya said the road projects were part of his administration’s commitment to connecting communities and extending the benefits of infrastructure development across the state.

He also expressed hope that further road projects would extend connectivity towards Daja and eventually link the area to neighbouring Taraba State.

At Tal, the governor commissioned the newly constructed Billiri West LCDA Secretariat, describing the establishment of the development areas as a deliberate strategy to bring governance and public services closer to the people.

He explained that the concept drew inspiration from the grassroots governance model pioneered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos State. He noted that the permanent secretariat structures provided across the state’s 13 LCDAs were designed to strengthen local administration and improve service delivery.

The governor said the project was intended to remain a permanent feature of grassroots administration, expressing optimism that the LCDAs would eventually attain constitutional recognition following the anticipated amendment of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Inuwa Yahaya also appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the establishment of a Federal Orthopaedic Hospital in Billiri West LCDA.

He disclosed that the hospital’s management had been constituted and some staff recruited, with their deployment and the commencement of operations expected soon.

According to him, the hospital and the LCDA Secretariat were expected to commence operations around the same period.

He consequently directed the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development and the Local Government Service Commission to complete the necessary staff deployments to enable the LCDAs to begin operations on December 1, 2026.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Joint Project and Essential Services Agency, Builder Mahmud Yusuf, listed the facilities provided at the secretariat to include 30 offices, including those of the chairperson, deputy chairperson and council secretary; a lithium-battery solar hybrid power system; a solar-powered borehole; and office furniture.

Other facilities include CCTV cameras, customised window blinds, television sets, safes and printers to support the council’s administrative operations.

Moving across the communities, the governor led the Gombe APC campaign team to rallies in Tudu-Kwaya, Todi, Tal, Tanglang, Baganje South and Baganje North wards, where party supporters, community leaders and residents received the team.

At the campaign engagements, the governor expressed confidence in the party’s support across the communities, recalling its previous electoral victories in the area and reaffirming his determination to lead the APC campaign ahead of the 2027 elections.

He emphasised the importance of electing APC candidates at all levels of government, noting that President Tinubu would require the support of APC members in the National Assembly, while an APC-led state government would also need the cooperation of State Assembly members to effectively implement its policies and programmes.

The governor expressed confidence that the party’s candidates would build on his administration’s development record, assuring residents that ongoing projects and interventions would be sustained.

The APC governorship candidate, Dr Jamilu Ishiyaku Gwamna, assured the people of Billiri West that he would build on the existing achievements and pursue additional development projects across the LCDA and Gombe State if elected.

He pledged to maintain existing infrastructure, complete ongoing projects and expand the delivery of democratic dividends to communities across the state.

The Acting Director-General of the APC Campaign Council, Hon. Ismaila Mu’azu, appreciated the warm reception accorded the campaign team, assuring residents that the party would sustain its record of delivering development and public services.

The Billiri West LCDA Chairperson, Hon. Yila Maidawa; the APC candidate for the State House of Assembly, Hon. Nimrod Malon; and other party leaders and community stakeholders also acknowledged the administration’s projects in the area.

They listed the creation of the LCDA, approval of the Federal Orthopaedic Hospital, road construction, investments in health and education, and restoration of electricity supply as notable developments that had brought governance closer to the people.