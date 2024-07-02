Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has said that the youths are the future and hope of Nigeria, and as such should remain hopeful for the good of the nation.

He stated this at the closing ceremony of the Orientation course for the 2024 Batch “A” (Stream II) Corps members deployed to Oyo State.

Represented by the Commissioner of Youth and Sports, Wasilat Adegoke, Makinde admonished them to be equipped with the right values to ensure a greater future.

Makinde noted that youths should always be optimistic about the progress and success of Nigeria despite the challenges facing the nation.

He said, “As vibrant youths with potential, I therefore charge you to avail yourselves of the opportunities provided during this orientation exercise. You are the future and hope of this nation, I admonish you to equip yourselves with the right values to ensure a greater future.”

He, therefore, praised the NYSC scheme for “transcending political, social and ethnic loyalties and form a basis for fostering unity among Nigerians.”

According to the governor, “It is also significant that NYSC targeted the youths in order to instill in them the right frame of mind and prepare them physically, mentally, and psychologically for the particular role they have to play in nation building.

“The orientation program which is the entry point for the service year is packaged with programs that will test your endurance, physical capacity, discipline and prepare you for the enormous task ahead. It will equally provide you with opportunities to add value to yourself by learning some skills for self-actualization. Thereby stemming the rising tide of graduates’ unemployment.”

Furthermore, Makinde restated his desire to continue assisting the scheme in the State by providing a conducive environment for its operations.

In his remark, Oyo NYSC Coordinator, Odoba Abel Oche urged Corps members to see their call-up as a call to national service.

He said Nigeria cannot do without well-trained, mentally ventilated, enthusiastic, energetic and upwardly mobile youths that would power every aspect of national life for the much-needed development.

He stated that activities in the camp include physical training, paramilitary drills, intellectual engagements, citizenship and leadership grooming, lectures on Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) training all geared towards making Corps members live a well-ordered life and be self-reliant.

Also, he appreciated the Governor of Oyo State, Seyí Makinde for always supporting the NYSC scheme.

Highpoint of the event was the swearing-in ceremony conducted by the Chief Judge of Oyo state, Justice Iyabo Yerima, represented by Justice O. S Akinyemi.

A total of 2,513 corps members were sworn in, with 852 males and 1,661 females.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE