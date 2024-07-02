The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has issued a stern warning to Nigerians about the dangers of using unverified platforms for modifying their National Identification Number (NIN) data.

This warning is part of an ongoing effort to safeguard the personal information of citizens.

NIMC advises that any modifications to NIN data should only be conducted at official NIMC offices or through their designated self-service modification portal.

Recall that the Commission’s recent advisory highlighted five websites that are allegedly involved in fraudulently harvesting personal data from Nigerians.

This advisory follows a warning from Paradigm Initiative regarding the illegal sale of sensitive personal information, including NIN, Bank Verification Number (BVN), and International Passport details.

Despite these concerns, NIMC has reassured Nigerians that their data has not been compromised and that no authorized website or entity is selling or misusing NIN data.

NIMC stresses the importance of using verified channels for any modifications to ensure the security of personal information.

The advisory encourages Nigerians to prioritize their security by avoiding unverified platforms and utilising the official self-service modification portal at [selfservicemodification.nimc.gov.ng](https://selfservicemodification.nimc.gov.ng).

In their statement, NIMC urged citizens to “Stay Secure: Keep your personal information off unverified platforms.”

