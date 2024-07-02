President Bola Tinubu, has approved the appointment of Hajiya Salamatu Ahmed as the Executive Secretary of the Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board (FGSHLB).

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, announced this on Monday while handing over the appointment letter to the new Executive Secretary, in her office.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by Mohammed Ahmed, Director, Communications, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation.

Until her appointment, Hajiya Salamatu, was the Board’s Director of Operations, and she would succeed Alhaji Ibrahim Mairiga, who has proceeded on a terminal leave ahead of the expiration of his four-year tenure in September, 2024.

While congratulating the new appointee, Yemi-Esan charged her to leverage on the wealth of experience, garnered over the years, towards ensuring the full realisation of the Board’s core mandate.

