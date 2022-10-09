Your comment on Abia minimum wage is false, govt fully implemented it ―​​ Abia NLC tells Wabba

The Abia State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Uchenna Obigwe has countered the recent claims made by the National President of the Union, Ayuba Wabba over the implementation of minimum wage for workers in the state, describing the statement as false.

Obigwe stated this while addressing newsmen in Umuahia, describing the allegation as a “copious misrepresentation and misinformation”, while insisting that the state government has fully implemented the minimum wage for Abia workers.

The Abia NLC Chairman noted that the state government in 2019, in conjunction with the organised labour constituted a minimum wage committee headed by the former state chairman of Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JNC), Comrade Chris Okoro which midwifed the N30,000.00 minimum wage in the state.

Comrade Obigwe noted that the N30,000.00 minimum wage paid to Abia workers has currently placed the state tops above other South East states, adding that the state government has fully implemented the CONHESS and CONMESS to their health workers.

According to him, “The ₦30,000 minimum wage for Abia State by all ramifications was and is still the best in the South East. What Ebonyi State workers are presently taking is what Abia State workers took as minimum wage in 2011.

“Anambra State only added three thousand naira to their 2011 minimum wage while Enugu State added four thousand naira to their 2011 minimum wage and just started paying 60% CONHESS and CONMESS to their health workers just last year 2021 while Imo state is yet to do anything on the issue of 2019 ₦30,000 minimum wage.

“It is therefore surprising and preposterous to say that Abia State Government has not implemented the 2019 ₦30,000.00 minimum wage”.

Obigwe, on behalf of the Organized Labour in Abia state advised the National leadership of NLC to rather, “encourage the state government to do more for Abia workers instead of disparaging the state for whatever reasons”.

