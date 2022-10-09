Insecurity: Vigilante group dissociate self from attack on Taraba community

The Vigilante group operating in Gassol and Bali local government areas of Taraba State, on Sunday dissociated itself from the recent attack on Zudai village in Bali LGA of the state where twelve (12) people were killed and many injured.

It was alleged that vigilante men operating in the area perpetrated the attack on the community where 12 people were killed, many women and children missing and cattle numbering over 300 were also rustled.

In a press briefing in Jalingo, the chairman Mr Gidado Sabuzy said, the group has nothing to do with the attack and it has no link whatsoever with the perpetrators of the evil act as their mode of operation differs from that of DA YARDAN ALLAH MU JE MASU.

“Our group is law-abiding and our efforts are to provide security in communities and foster unity among the people of these two local governments.

“We are always assisting security agencies in neutralizing bandits and kidnappers in Gassol and Bali and not killing, miming and cattle rustling and our operations have yielded positive results with the return of peace in most villages of Gassol and Bali in particular and Taraba State in general before this barbaric act.

“Our group has brought peace between farmers and herdsmen and other businesses are going on day and night without hindrances.

“We are in full support of Governor Darius Ishaku’s peace mantra of, “Give me Peace and I Will Give You Development”. We call on the Taraba State government and security agencies at all levels

to look into the matter and fish out the perpetrators this evil act to face justice for peace to reign”. The chairman disclaimed.

