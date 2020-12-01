You must remain apolitical, APC tells Professor Yakubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised Professor Mahmood Yakubu to remain apolitical as he pilots the affairs of the national electoral agency, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a fresh term of five years.

The APC admonition is on the heels of the confirmation of Professor Yakubu by the Senate, on Tuesday, the sequel to the report of his screening by the Senate Committee on INEC led by Senator Kabiru Gaya.

Appraising Professor Yakubu first term in office, the APC in a statement signed by Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena noted that under the former, the electoral process has witnessed tremendous improvements.

APC appealed to Professor Yakubu to continue to ensure that the electoral process remains transparent and votes of the electorate count.

The statement read in part: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) congratulates Prof Mahmood Yakubu on his reappointment and Senate’s confirmation as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Our election processes are far from perfect, however, marked improvements have been recorded in a series of recent elections conducted.

Prof Mahmood Yakubu and the election management body he leads is to strive further in being unbiased and apolitical.

“Technological innovations recently introduced and deployed by INEC has greatly improved the credibility and efficiency of our election processes. We must continue to support and invest in these innovations.

“The Party also urges INEC to continually embark on regular voter education and sensitisation to improve voter turnout and check illegalities such as vote-buying and other emerging frauds in our electioneering processes.

“In all elections, valid votes must count and the majority will of the electorate prevail. This is a creed INEC and indeed all partisans must subscribe to in the interest of our democracy.”

