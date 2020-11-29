COVID-19: Nigeria recorded more deaths, recoveries, less cases last week

Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries increased last week compared to the previous week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, November 22 to 28, the 48th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, a total of 935 patients recovered and were discharged last week, compared to 885 who were discharged in the previous week.

In the first week of November (1 -7), a total of 1,209 persons recovered and were discharged, from November 8 to 14 Nigeria recorded a total of 1,145 recoveries and 885 recoveries between November 15 and 21.

Fewer cases, more deaths

Tribune Online analysis shows that a total of 1,102 new cases were reported in the country last week.

The 1,102 cases recorded show there is a reduction compared to the 1,232 cases recorded in the previous week (November 22 – 28).

Also, five persons died of COVID-19 complications, an increase when compared with the three deaths of the previous week.

Data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that a total of 10,493 samples were collected for testing as of November 27 compared to the 29,399 tested the previous week.

So far, Nigeria has tested 756,237 since the pandemic broke out in February out of which 67,330 cases have been confirmed and 1,171 deaths recorded while 62,819 have since recovered. Currently, there are only 3,340 patients in various isolation centres across the country.

Last week’s cases

On Sunday, 155 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 66,383.

On Monday, 56 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country, taking the total to 66,439.

On Tuesday, 168 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 66,607.

On Wednesday, 198 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 169 new cases were reported in Nigeria.

On Friday, 246 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

On Saturday, 110 new cases were reported in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 67,330.

See the breakdown of the 67,330 cases below;

Lagos State which is the epicentre of the virus has recorded 23,190 cases, followed by FCT – 6,767, Plateau – 3,857, Oyo – 3,721, Kaduna – 3,064, Rivers – 2,977, Edo – 2,696, Ogun – 2,222, Delta – 1,824, Kano – 1,794, Ondo – 1,728, Enugu – 1,332, Kwara – 1,096, Ebonyi – 1,055, Katsina – 1,025, Osun – 945, Gombe –938, Abia – 926, Bauchi – 770, Borno – 745, Imo – 662, Benue – 496, Nasarawa – 491, Bayelsa – 445, Ekiti – 365, Akwa Ibom – 339, Jigawa – 331, Niger – 298, Anambra – 285, Adamawa – 261, Sokoto – 165, Taraba – 156, , Yobe – 94, Kebbi – 93, Cross River – 90, Zamfara – 79, Kogi – 5.