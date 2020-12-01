Reps pass Electric Power Sector Reform bill through Second Reading

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed through second reading a bill which seeks to amend the Electric Power Sector Reform Act to provide for the Electricity Distribution Company (DISCOs) to reimburse any power consumer who incurs expenses in the acquisition and maintenance of electrical apparatus connected to the national grid.

The bill seeks to amend the Electric Power Sector Reform (Principal) Act, which was sponsored by Hon. Ben Igbakpa.

In his lead debate, Hon. Igbakpa stressed the need for the amend Section 32 of the Principal Act by deleting the word ‘consumer’ immediately after the word ‘licensees’ under subsection 1(f) and adding a new paragraph (g) as follows: “to ensure that consumers who incur expenses in lieu of distribution licensees in the acquisition and maintenance of electricity apparatus connected to the National grid are adequately compensated.”

He also stressed the need to “establish appropriate consumer rights and obligations regarding the provision and use of electric services as well as compelling the distribution company to refund any consumer who incurs expenses in the course of electric services,” in the extant law.

Hon. Igbakpa further explained that Section 32 subsection 2 of the Principal Act is amended by adding an entire paragraph (h) as follows: “determine the appropriate compensation accruing to a consumer pursuance to subsection 1(g) in the event of a dispute with the distribution company.”

He also called for the amendment of Section 62 subsection 6 of the Principal Act which seeks to empower the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to “compel a distribution licensee to pay compensation to a consumer who incurs expenses in the acquisition or maintenance of electricity apparatus hitherto the responsibility of the Distribution licensee.”

The extant subsection 6 now becomes paragraph (ii) of the amended subsection 6.

The lawmaker also emphasized the need to amend Section 67(2) which seeks to provide that “where a consumer in lieu of the Distribution licensee incurs expenses in the acquisition or maintenance of electricity apparatus connected to the National grid, the consumer shall be reimbursed accordingly.”

Similarly, Hon. Igbakpa advocated for the amendment of Section 74(2) of the Principal Act by ensuring that “the licensee after receiving verified demand after thirty days, yet failed, refused and or neglected to reimburse the consumer that incurs expenses on its behalf in the acquisition and maintenance of electricity apparatus connected to the National grid in its jurisdiction.”

He also proposed amendment to Section 80(1) with the view to provide for “procedures for verification and assessments of claims by consumer seeking reimbursement for verified expenses incurred in lieu of a Distribution licensee’s responsibility of acquisition and maintenance of electricity apparatus connected to the National grid.”

In the new amendment, he called for alteration of Section 80(3) which provides for payment of expenses incurred by consumer(s) in lieu of Distribution licensees in the acquisition and maintenance of electricity apparatus connected to the National grid.”

He also canvassed for amendment of Section 81(1a) which provides for acquisition and maintenance of electricity apparatus and in connection with the promotion of the efficient use of electricity by consumers.

Section 83(4) also empowers the Minister to ensure payment of claims for reimbursement in respect of expenses incurred in lieu of Distribution licensees in the acquisition and maintenance of electricity apparatus.

