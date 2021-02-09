Yahoo boys go on rampage in Osun

Some suspected internet fraudsters, on Tuesday, staged a protest in Ilesa, Osun State over what they described as incessant brutality of security agencies on their members.

The protesters who barricaded major roads of the town as early as 10.00 a.m, also caused a traffic jam at Osogbo- Ilesha expressway as they made bonfires in the town.

The development which prevented free movement of vehicles from the axis, according to an eyewitness account, also affected the commercial activities in the area as traders hurriedly closed their shops for fear of looting.

Informed sources disclosed that the protesters who were mainly youths staged the protest to show their displeasure to the arrest of some of their colleagues at different hotels in the state by the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) officials.

