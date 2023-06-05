Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has dissolved the seventh Assembly of the State.

The governor announced the dissolution of the Assembly at the valedictory session of the house held on Monday in Lokoja.

Governor Bello who appreciated members that served in the sixth and seventh assembly for their contributions stressed that the All Progressive Congress, (APC), remains a winning team in Kogi.

While noting that the future is bright for the party, Bello emphasised that, there is need for them to activate the spirit of tolerance, irrespective of religion, tribe or political affiliations.

He commended Journalists for ensuring factual reportage in promoting peace and tranquility in the state assuring that, his administration will continue to come after criminal elements in Kogi State.

In his valedictory speech, the outgoing speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly Rt Honourable Mathew Kolawole said the assembly lost two members during their tenure.

He listed the deceased members as John Abba of Ibaji Constituency and Jimoh Omiata of Yagba East State Constituency.

He also said they lost two wives of the members which include late Ibaji Lawmaker and his own wife who passed on some months back.

He appreciated the lawmakers for their support towards ensuring the success of the seventh assembly.

Kolawole posited that, the seventh assembly has ensured good governance in the last seven years adding that the assembly passed 1451 resolutions.

According to him, the Assembly passed 688 regular motions.





The former speaker said the Assembly passed 52 bills, 32 which are executive bills and 20 which are private members bills while 37 were passed and assented to by the Kogi State Government.

Kolawole added that, two bills are currently awaiting assent while one bill was withheld.

He added that, a total of 12 bills are at various stages of consideration before the end of the seventh legislative Assembly.

