A Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, in the United Kingdom and Europe, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to, as a matter of necessity, ensure his administration adopts and implements the Nasir El-Rufai-led Panel Report on True Federalism submitted to the Federal Government since five years ago.

The group said it is the only sincere implementation of the recommendations in the report such as state policing and resource control, and local government autonomy, among others that could bring about meaningful economic development to Nigeria.

The group made the call in a statement issued on Monday, June 5, by its Secretary, Anthony Ajayi, saying Nigeria cannot afford to continue to bring sentiments and political colourations to important issues such as restructuring and true federalism.

According to the group, though, Nigeria’s successive governments particularly after the First Republic have in a way attempted with varying degrees of sincerity and commitment to operate federal institutions that can accommodate the country’s ethnic, cultural, religious and linguistic diversities and nurture a sense of national unity, the leaders across tiers of government have failed to fulfil their obligations to offer good governance anchored on equitable political arrangements, transparent administrative practices and accountability, to the citizens.

The group also observed that the defective nature of Nigeria’s federal structure has resulted in bitter struggles among interest groups to capture the state and its resources, while in the process leading to the emergence of violent ethnic militias with politicians exploiting and exacerbating inter-communal tensions for their selfish gains.

The group worries that Nigeria’s situation has gotten to the level where almost every community increasingly feels marginalised and alienated from the Nigerian state and that such a situation would continue to retard Nigeria’s progress.

“So, we implore President Tinubu to adopt and implement the report and start with the state policing so as to effectively tackle the insecurity that is almost grounded Nigeria’s economy to zero.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyedepo, Enenche, others not fake for supporting Obi – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned Nigerians from referring to Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and…

WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu Presidency, fuel subsidy saga and NLC war drums





On May 29, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was sworn in as President of Nigeria by…

Why I sacked Auxiliary as PMS boss — Makinde

Following the clash of interest that ensued between the former Chairman of disciplinary committee of the Park Management System in…

I met my wife virgin at 21 — Isreal DMW

Superstar Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has responded to critics who were trolling him over his…

The fuel subsidy issue

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

In a historic achievement Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has become the first African footballer to…