Workers Day: Gov Bago hails Niger State workforce

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, extends his heartfelt felicitations to all workers and organised labour in the state on the occasion of Workers’ Day.

In a congratulatory message conveyed through his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the Governor acknowledges the significant role of workers in nation-building.

He notes that civil servants are indispensable to governance, serving as the engine room that drives the effective implementation of government policies and programmes.

The Governor commends the officials of organised labour and the entire workforce in the state for demonstrating resilience and understanding towards the present administration, especially in light of the prevailing harsh economic conditions.

He reminds workers of the need to uphold professionalism and adhere to civil service ethics, while remaining focused, dedicated, and committed to their duties.

While reiterating his administration’s determination to reposition the civil service and enhance its efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery, the Governor also assures that workers’ welfare remains a top priority.

