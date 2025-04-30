‘Cross River: 1,037 healthcare facilities provide free vaccines to mothers, children’

During World Immunisation Week, Cross River recorded a notable increase in vaccination rates, with over 1,037 healthcare facilities across the state’s 18 local government areas participating in the administration of routine vaccinations for mothers and children.

State Immunisation Officer, Charity Enya, announced this progress while Tribune Online observed the ongoing activities from 24 to 30 April 2025.

Enya explained that the state government, in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has introduced a new strategy aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of immunisation efforts for preventable diseases by providing free vaccines.

She highlighted two types of vaccination sessions: fixed sessions, where mothers bring their children to healthcare facilities, and outreach programmes that deliver vaccination services directly to communities.

While stressing that vaccinations are free of charge, Enya noted a collaboration with Zipline Logistics to deliver vaccines using drones to remote areas of the state.

However, she mentioned several challenges affecting the successful implementation of Routine Immunisation, including insufficient funding, a shortage of personnel, and limited vaccine availability.

“Cross River’s difficult terrain makes it essential to have personnel capable of reaching these areas to vaccinate children, creating a demand for more human resources. We are also facing a retirement issue within our workforce. The governor is making efforts, having hired some healthcare workers. Nevertheless, we still face funding issues for Routine Immunisation, and vaccine availability often suffers from stock-outs,” she stated.

While monitoring the immunisation activities in the Southern Senatorial District, our correspondent noted a significant turnout at the primary healthcare facilities located at Mayne Avenue and Ediba Qua.

Patricia Ayine, the Officer in Charge of Ekpo Abasi Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in Calabar South, expressed her delight at the turnout but also raised concerns about the facility’s limited cold chain capacity for vaccine storage and insufficient seating for mothers.

“This facility offers a range of vaccines, including BCG, OPV, PENTA1, and more, as well as vitamin A. Our biggest challenge is that we lack sufficient space and equipment; we need better refrigeration, cotton wool, storage cupboards, fans, and other essentials.”

At Ediba PHC in Calabar Municipal, Mary Eyo-Nsa praised the state government and UNICEF for providing free vaccines but mentioned a shortage of stock for certain vaccines, which hampers efforts to track coverage percentages.

Local Government Immunisation Officers in the Central and Northern Senatorial Districts reported significant progress and high turnout during the immunisation week, reaffirming their commitment to achieving 80 per cent vaccination coverage in the state while addressing existing gaps to protect children from vaccine-preventable diseases.

Beneficiaries from various PHCs commended the efforts of both UNICEF and the Cross River State Government in the health sector, encouraging others to seize the opportunity to protect the lives of mothers and children.

