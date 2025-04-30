Nigeria’s Oladapo Ashiru, 1st black IFFS secretary-general, re-elected

A Nigerian Professor of Anatomy and Consultant Reproductive Endocrinologist, Oladapo Ashiru, has been re-elected for a second term as Secretary-General of the International Federation of Fertility Societies (IFFS).

The IFFS is a non-state global organisation that unites national fertility societies to promote excellence in reproductive health through education, research, and international cooperation.

Ashiru is the first Black person globally to hold the position of chief scribe of the 57-year-old organisation.

He was re-elected alongside other executive officers during this year’s General Assembly of the World Fertility Congress, held in Tokyo, Japan, from 26th to 29th April.

He will serve for another three years—an achievement that underscores his leadership and commitment to advancing global reproductive medicine.

Ashiru, 74, also presides over the Africa Reproductive Care Society and is the founding President of the Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria (AMSN).

In a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday, Ashiru listed the other elected officers as including Dr Marcus Horton (Argentina) as President, Dr Rishma Pai (India) as President-Elect, Dr Eileen Malano (Philippines) as Assistant Secretary-General, Dr Svetlana Rechitsky (USA) as Treasurer, Dr Antti Perheentupa (Finland) as Assistant Treasurer, and Dr Edgar Mocanu (Ireland) as Immediate Past President.

He stated that the mission of the organisation is to stimulate research, disseminate educational information, and promote superior clinical care in all aspects of reproductive and fertility medicine across the globe.

Ashiru disclosed that, while in Tokyo, he led a delegation of Nigerian fertility experts on a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Embassy in Japan.

The delegation, according to him, included the President of the Association for Fertility and Reproductive Health (AFRH), Professor Preye Fiebai; the Vice President of the African Federation of Fertility Societies (AFFS), Dr Faye Iketubosin; and ten other distinguished professionals.

They were received by the Chargé d’Affaires, Mrs Florence Adeseke, and other embassy staff, who commended them for their strong contributions to promoting Nigeria’s visibility and leadership in international reproductive health.

Ashiru stated that the Nigerian Association of Fertility and Reproductive Health has been an active member of the IFFS since 1986.

He is also a co-pioneer of In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatment in West Africa.

Ashiru studied medicine (Anatomy) at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, where he also taught and became a full professor at the age of 32.

