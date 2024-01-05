The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Engineer Fidet Okhiria, on Thursday, told the Nigerian Tribune exclusively that the workers arrested on Thursday for ticket racketeering were staff of the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and not staff of the NRC.

This is even as the MD confirmed to the Nigerian Tribune that the free train ride has been extended to 7th of January, 2024.

In an exclusive chat with the Nigerian Tribune, Engineer Fidet Okhiria said that the workers who were arrested over ticket racketeering at the Ebute-Metta train station were trying to exploit the loopholes created due to the closure of ticketing stations at all stations by the NRC.

According to the NRC MD, “The people arrested are not my workers. They are staff of the CCECC. Don’t forget that we have closed down all ticketing stations at our various train stations to avoid chaotic situations due to people trying to enjoy the free ticket period that was opened by the Federal Government.

“But the CCECC workers were not aware of this and tried to exploit passengers via ticket racketeering because of the rush for tickets. They are not my workers. They are CCECC workers.”

On the extension of the free train ride, the NRC MD explained that the free train ride has been extended till 7th of January, 2024.

“I called you earlier to inform you that the free ticket period has been extended. It will now end on the 7th of January, 2024,” the NRC MD told the Nigerian Tribune exclusively.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had on the 20th of December, 2023 approved a 50 percent discount for inter-state road travels, and 100 percent for train trips, for Nigerians travelling to celebrate Christmas with their families.

Dele Alake, minister of solid minerals, disclosed the development while briefing state house correspondents. He said the discount will run from December 21 to January 4, 2024.

“In recognition of the economic situation of the country which he is working very hard to turn around, President Tinubu wants Nigerians to be able to travel within Nigeria to wherever they want to go to meet their loved ones without the extra-burden of paying exorbitantly for inter-state public transportation,” he said.

“It is in this wise that the Federal Government is announcing, beginning from tomorrow, a special discounted holiday season fare on road transport and zero-fare by rail across Nigeria.

“What this means is that from tomorrow, Nigerians willing to travel can board public transport via luxury buses at 50% discount of current cost and all our train services on the routes the trains currently serve at zero cost to and fro on their travels this holiday season.”

Alake said to achieve the discount, the federal government through the ministry of transportation, will be working with transporters, road transport unions, and the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

“The federal government under the leadership of president Tinubu is working very hard to make sure Nigerians have a memorable and happy holiday season,” he added.

“The president has already directed the police, department of state services, the military and other security agencies to work collaboratively to ensure the holiday period is safe without any security breach in any part of the country.

“While we wish all Nigerians a great holiday season, we implore everyone to be law abiding, be security conscious, be our brother’s keepers, extend every goodwill to our families, friends and neighbours.

“We should continue to work within our sphere of influence to make our country the very best we all desire her to be.

“While we celebrate and enjoy all the social activities that come with the season, let us also remember to celebrate in moderation”.

When contacted, an official of the CCECC, Austin Mao promised to get back to our reporter on the matter.

However, he was yet to reply as at the time of filing in this report.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE