President Bola Tinubu has celebrated the ingenuity, creativity, and immense artistic talents of Nigeria’s thriving entertainment industry.

President Tinubu congratulated Ms Funke Akindele on her record-setting film and commended the ace thespian for her contributions to the growth of the industry.

A statement issued on Friday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), said the president extolled the excellence of the Nigerian creative industry, acknowledging its pivotal place as a medium not only for artistic expression but also a source of enormous soft power and viable export.

It quoted the president as saying: “The creative industry is one of the high-employment sectors, providing jobs for our able and talented youths.

It is an industry that is crucial to my administration. I salute Nigerians for their enduring support and patronage of home-grown creative efforts.

We will provide a conducive environment for the industry to thrive further.”

