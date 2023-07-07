Some women groups in the Isuaniocha community, in Awka North local government Area of Anambra State, have donated food items to security agents sent on a peacekeeping mission in the community.

The groups expressed their excitement as relative peace is gradually returning to the community.

Mrs Alice Chukwukeluo, the spokesperson for the women, stated that they have been living in fear and tears since the crisis erupted in the community five years ago, resulting in the loss of lives and the destruction of houses.

She noted that the efforts made by the Onyeagolu family to restore peace to the community are a welcome development, which motivated their decision to donate food items for the well-being of those involved in the peace process.

Another group of women, Concerned Women of Isuaniocha, led by Mrs Chinyere Nweke, also arrived with food items, singing songs of victory, peace, and joy.

Mrs Nweke expressed gratitude to the Onyeagolu family of Otoko village and a few others who were greatly affected by the crisis, as their residential houses were destroyed. She commended them for embracing peace five years after being chased out of the town.

Upon receiving the items from the women, Chief Paulynus Onyeagolu, a community leader, described peace as a crucial element for the development of every town. He acknowledged that the victims of the destructive crisis chose peace despite the damages inflicted on their houses and means of livelihood.

It was gathered that the food items brought by the women groups included rice, garri, dry fish, ogbono, egusi, tin tomatoes, maggi, and other food condiments.

