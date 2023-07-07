The Supreme Court, on Friday, declined to nullify the election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State.

The apex court, in a unanimous judgement by a five-member panel of justices, dismissed the pre-election case that challenged Oborevwori’s eligibility to contest the governorship election held in the state on March 18.

The court held that the appeal, which was filed by a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Chief Ikie Aghwarianovwe, lacked merit.

In the judgement delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the apex court said it found no reason to set aside the concurrent decisions of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal, which had earlier dismissed the case against Governor Oborevwori.

Chief Ikie had gone to court to challenge the nomination of Oborevwori as the candidate of the PDP for the gubernatorial election, alleging that Oborevwori submitted false documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to aid his qualification.

In his Writ of Summons, the plaintiff sought Governor Oborevwori’s disqualification and asked the court to declare that the information and documents contained in the Form EC9 submitted by Oborevwori to INEC for the Delta state governorship election contained false information, contrary to the Electoral Act.

The case was initially filed in Abuja but was later transferred to the Asaba Division of the Federal High Court. Both the PDP and Governor Oborevwori filed preliminary objections to challenge the competence of the suit.

The High Court upheld the preliminary objections and dismissed the suit, a decision that was upheld by the Court of Appeal. The appellant was ordered to pay a cost of N2 million to the PDP and Governor Oborevwori.

Chief Ikie then appealed to the Supreme Court, but the appeal was also dismissed for want of merit. The apex court imposed a fine of N6 million against the appellant.

Overall, the Supreme Court’s judgment affirms Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s election victory and dismisses the claims of ineligibility and false documents brought against him.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Makinde: Son of church warden who builds mosques

The mosque is the heart of the Islamic life. It is the place where the Almighty Allah (SWT) is communally worshipped and…

Why we refused to fix federal roads in Edo – Philip Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu on Friday explained that the state government was ready to…

Revealed: Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham’s silent media war over supremacy, influence

There is a quiet social media war currently pitching Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham against each other over…

Subsidy removal as elite banditry, reverse robin hoodism

I really wanted to stop talking about subsidy removal for two reasons. One, senseless, right-wing, anti-people economic populism has…

[EXCLUSIVE] Ministerial list: Serving senators, ex-bank CEO, others make first batch

The list, according to top sources in power corridors, is the first batch and will be sent to the Senate this…

See why Italian FA slammed Roma’s Mourinho with 10-day suspension

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been issued a 10-day suspension by the Italian Football Association (FIGC) as…