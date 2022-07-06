Wizkid nicks fourth Billboard Hot 100 entry

International Afrobeat superstar Wizkid AKA Starboy has recorded his fourth Billboard Hot 100 entry with Chris Brown’s ‘Call Me Everyday’ which debuted at number 74 on the chart.

Chris Brown tapped Wizkid for his Afrobeat-inspired single ‘Call Me Everyday’ which is one of the songs in his latest album ‘Breezy’.

This becomes Wizkid’s fourth entry on America’s official music chart after previously recording entries with Drake’s 2016 hit single ‘One Dance’ which peaked at number one, Beyoncé’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’ which reached Number 76 on the chart, and ‘Essence’ featuring Tems and Justin Bieber which peaked at number 9.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.