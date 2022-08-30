Wither Ogbomoso over Soun stool?

Letters
By Paul Oladeji
For quite seven months, Ogbomoso is yet to produce the next Soun after the demise of Soun Ajagungbade the third. It is well known from time immemorial that chieftaincy tussle has always been a tug of war amongst contenders to the succession line. However, the Laoye Family that was supposed to produce the next Soun sent the name of the nominee to Governor Seyi Makinde for consideration and approval. The delay by the Oyo State government to announce the next Soun has thrown the ancient city into unnecessary apprehension where various forms of criminalities by herders have now become a major contention. I am imploring the Oyo State government to please expedite action and announce the next Soun of Ogbomosoland. A stitch in time saves nine.

Paul Oladeji, Ogunbado, Ogbomoso.

Comments

