Wither Ogbomoso over Soun stool?

For quite seven months, Ogbomoso is yet to produce the next Soun after the demise of Soun Ajagungbade the third. It is well known from time immemorial that chieftaincy tussle has always been a tug of war amongst contenders to the succession line. However, the Laoye Family that was supposed to produce the next Soun sent the name of the nominee to Governor Seyi Makinde for consideration and approval. The delay by the Oyo State government to announce the next Soun has thrown the ancient city into unnecessary apprehension where various forms of criminalities by herders have now become a major contention. I am imploring the Oyo State government to please expedite action and announce the next Soun of Ogbomosoland. A stitch in time saves nine.

Paul Oladeji, Ogunbado, Ogbomoso.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Insecurity: 5,000 Nigerian Children May Die Of Starvation By October —UN

THE United Nations has raised the alarm that no fewer than 5,000 children in war-ravaged northeastern Nigeria will die of starvation in the next two months unless the world raises the necessary funds for intervention…

My London Meetings With Obasanjo, Tinubu, Atiku, Obi In Nigeria’s Interest —Wike

RIVERS State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday said that his London meetings with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and former President Olusegun Obasanjo were in the interest of the nation…

Bandits Stole My Chickens, Cut Off My Arms —Zamfara Man

A victim of a bandits attack, Ismail Mohammed, has explained how his life took a turn for the worse with the loss of his arms….