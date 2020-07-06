With nearly 700,000 COVID-19 cases, India is third worst-hit

India has overtaken Russia with the world’s third-highest number of COVID-19 cases, at almost 700,000, the latest data showed on Monday.

The report says the COVID-19 outbreak shows no sign of slowing.

Health ministry data showed over 23,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in the previous 24 hours, down slightly from Sunday’s record increase of almost 25,000.

There have been almost 20,000 deaths in India since the first COVID-19 case was detected there in January.

India is now the world’s third worst-affected country, behind only the U.S. and Brazil.

It has seen eight times the number of COVID-19 cases as China that has a similar-sized population and is where the virus originated in late 2019.

Officials said they had reversed a decision to reopen the Taj Mahal, India’s most famous tourist attraction, in the city of Agra, 200km southeast of New Delhi, following a spate of new cases in the area. (Reuters/NAN)

