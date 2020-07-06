COVID 19: Bauchi revenue board grants waiver to taxpayers

As a relief measure to cushion the effect of COVID-19, Bauchi State Board of Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) has shifted the imposition of consumption tax on hotels, restaurants and allied services scheduled to commence in June 2020 to October 2020.

The disclosure was made by Executive Chairman of the Board, Muazu Usman in a press release issued to journalists on Sunday stating that already, the state governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has approved the shift in date and other tax waivers necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The development, according to the BIRS Chairman is in order to cushion the effect of the COVID 19 pandemic, stating that some of the waivers include; extension of the deadline for submission of return of income form A by taxable persons and filing of annual returns by employers in line with personal income tax act to 31st July 2020.

Another relief, he said, is a waiver of penalty on late remittance of pay as you earn (PAYE) deductions on hotels, restaurants, road transport operators, private schools proprietors that were supposed to remit their dues from January to July this year.

Apart from that, Muazu Usman added that waivers were also granted on late payment of ground rent for 12 months effective from January 1st 2020, penalty on late payment of deed registration approved from January 2020 to December 2020.

He explained that “The implementation of presumptive tax regime on all informal sector businesses; traders, artisans, market women and other small scale businesses scheduled to commence in June 2020 is now shifted to October 2020.

