Civil servant in court for allegedly inflicting injuries on motorist

A civil servant, Okoronkwo Tochukwu, who allegedly inflicted injuries on a motorist during a fight, on Monday appeared in a Wuse Zone 6 Magistrates’ Court in Abuja.

The police charged Tochukwu, who resides in Lokogoma, Abuja, with one count of causing hurt.

The prosecution counsel, Peter Ejike, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 14.

He alleged that the complainant, Joseph Anyanwu of No 2, Galadimawa Close, Karu Site, Abuja, reported the matter at the Wuse Zone 3 Police Divisional Station.

He alleged that the defendant while driving, used his Toyota Corolla car to brush the complainant’s Toyota Camry in Jabi, Abuja and ran off without stopping to assess the damage he caused.

Ejike further said when the complainant finally caught with him, Tochukwu got out of his vehicle and engaged him in a fight and in the process inflicted grievous injuries on him.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provision of sections 242 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Linda Chidama, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300, 000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until July 30, for hearing.

(NAN)

