With Mavin, I’m properly armed to succeed in the music industry — Bayanni

Bayanni, real names Abimbola Oladokun, was recently unveiled as the latest artiste under Don Jazzy’s Mavin records imprint and has hit the ground running with the release of his self titled EP. In this interview by ROTIMI IGE, he reveals how he was signed to the Mavins and plans for music domination.

What does the name Bayanni mean?

Bayanni is of a Philippine origin, and it means someone who is brave, fearless and determined.

Tell us, was it always the dream for you to get discovered and signed to Mavin?

What I remember is having at least four different dreams of me having a session with Don Jazzy. When it finally happened it was like ‘déjà vu’.

How did your discovery happen?

On the 22nd of December 2019, around 2:30 a.m, Don Jazzy sent me a direct message on Instagram. I was asleep but for some reason, I was feeling uneasy in my sleep, so I woke up at about 5:30 a.m, picked up my phone and the first thing I saw was a direct message from Don Jazzy saying ‘Bonjour’. It took me at least 15 minutes to process the whole thing and reply. He said he saw my freestyle videos and thought to have a chat with me.

How did you feel meeting Don Jazzy for the first time?

I felt great! It was at that moment I knew there was no going back.

What is your musical background like? Was it always going to be music for you?

I was born into a musically inclined family; all my siblings played at least one instrument and my mother would always sing to us at every opportunity she had. I joined the choir at an early age, and when I was about seven years old, I was already playing musical instruments. So, I have always been doing music, but I only decided to do it professionally since 2016.

Who would you say are your greatest musical influences and how have they influenced your music?

Some of my greatest musical influences are Wande Coal, Olamide, Davido, Wizkid, Fela, Lagbaja (the names I remember at this point). They all had a huge impact on my music because I listened to them while growing up. I picked up a lot from their styles of music.

You are an accounting graduate from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and after a degree, you are still chasing a career in music. Why’s that?





Well, I think everyone has that one thing they know they are best at. Mine was making music. I always knew I would do music; the signs were there from when I was a child. By the time I told my parents I wanted to pursue my music career after school, they didn’t even hinder me. They supported me whole heartedly because they already saw it coming too.

On the same day you were unveiled, your EP ‘Bayanni’ was released. As the newest talent out of Mavin Records, do you feel pressured to excel.

I have gone through all the necessary professional training with the team at Mavin, so I believe I’m properly armed for the music industry. And no, I don’t feel pressured, rather I feel motivated. Looking at all the great things my predecessors have achieved, I’m only motivated to do more so I can achieve more. But I’m taking it one step at a time and I know in due time, the world will get to know me and my music.

Let’s talk about that project, what is the inspiration behind your EP?

This EP is an introduction to Bayanni; all four tracks are to show the diversity in my sound and range. Also, it encompasses my struggles, my thoughts, my love life and my social life. Like I said, this is only an introduction, I have so much more coming soon.

Your song ‘Family’ is such a powerful song as it evokes so many emotions; gratitude, reflection, joy, even pain. Where did that song come from?

For me, family is everything. I learnt it all from family. I learnt how to love, I learnt discipline, I learnt to be brave and courageous from my brothers. I have four brothers (a family of five boys), I’m sure you can imagine what that feels like. My family has been my strength from the onset. I made the song ‘Family’ out of my love for my family, and I’m sure a whole lot of other people can relate too.

The EP made multiple entries on the music charts within the first 24 hours, how does that make you feel?

It feels really great, it’s quite surreal to be honest. But it kind of puts me on my toes as well as it makes me understand that there’s so much more I can achieve with God’s grace and determination.

This is the beginning of your career, what is the most exciting thing you are looking forward to?

Performing live on stage, singing my song and having people sing it back to me. I can’t wait for that to happen!

What should we expect from Bayanni in the future?

Nothing short of good music. All I can say is that my team and I have put in work and will continue to put in more work, and with God on our side, we are ready to receive the blessings.

