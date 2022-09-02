Nobert Young, Chioma Akpotha, Bimbo Manuel, BamBam, others lead collision course to Netflix premiere

A strong cast of veteran and emerging Nollywood stars are the gems leading Bolanle Austen-Peters’ latest flick, ‘Collision Course’, unto its Netflix debut today. The 75-hour movie premieres on the popular streaming platform to global audiences.

‘Collision Course’ is a heart-thumping story told in 24 hours about the lives of a law enforcement agent and an aspiring musician. It explores the seedy underbelly of rogue law enforcement officers and the painful as well as the atrocious results of their actions as they collide head-on with the struggling musician and the conflicted member of the police force.

Written by James Amuta and directed by Austen-Peters, the film stars Kelechi Udegbe as the troubled police officer with Chioma Akpotha playing his wife; while fast-rising Etim Effiong shines brilliantly as the overseas returnee musician with former Big Brother Nigeria housemate and emerging actress, Bamike Olawunmi (Bam Bam), acting the role of his young pregnant wife.

Others that audiences will enjoy their beautiful characterisation include industry veterans like Norbert Young and Bimbo Manuel as well as Ade Laoye, Kenneth Okolie and Gregory Ojefua.

With echos of the October 2020 #endsars protests in Nigeria running through the film, ‘Collision Course’ is a race against time in a haze of palpable tension. The producers of the film describe it as a powerful narrative compared to a powder keg tethering on the brink of imminent combustion.

The film had its Nigerian premiere in November 2021 as the closing film for the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) where Udegbe picked up the award for Best Male Actor.

Collision Course also picked two out of the four awards in which it was nominated at last year’s African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

It added to its feather earlier this year, the award for Best Film In West Africa at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), which held at the Eko hotels convention centre in Lagos, Nigeria. ‘

Collision Course is Bolanle Austen-Peters’ third film on Netflix after ‘The Bling Lagosians’ and ‘The Man of God’.