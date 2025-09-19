Wike’s aide blasts Sowore, alleges hypocrisy

Latest News

Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Public Communications and Social Media to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, has accused former African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, in 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore, of hypocrisy.

Olayinka faulted Sowore for labelling President Bola Tinubu a criminal, alleging that he preaches what he cannot practice.

Reacting to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) website, which identifies Sowore as AAC’s National Chairman, Olayinka took to social media, writing: “People shouting Democracy up and down. He is the Party Chairman.”

“He is the Presidential Candidate. He is everything – Dictator in Militocracy.

“Now imagine President Tinubu also as the Chairman of APC. Imagine what our Professional Human Rice and Beans Activist will be saying.

“Like I have maintained, they preach what they can’t practice. They do to people what they can’t let anyone do to them. They are hypocrites.

“AAC was founded in 2018. The 2019 Presidential Candidate was Sowore 2023 Presidential Candidate was Sowore.

“The same Sowore has been the Chairman of AAC since 2018. He trusts no one apart from himself. No one is right apart from Sowore.

“Reason he is the Party Chairman, Treasurer, Financial Secretary, and Presidential Candidate.

“Same Human Rice and Beans activists making noise about Democracy.

“With his 14,603 votes, he wants to be President, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker, and Chief Justice of Nigeria.”

 

