Tinubu commissions Tantita-sponsored projects at Kaduna’s Central Mosque

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday commissioned a set of modern facilities at the historic Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna.

The projects include a state-of-the-art ablution centre, 50 restrooms with VIP sections, and a 300,000-litre overhead water tank to serve both worshippers and the surrounding Ungwan Sarki community.

Tinubu, who was in Kaduna for the wedding of former Zamfara Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari’s son, described the intervention as a testimony to unity and corporate social responsibility across Nigeria’s regions.

Before the intervention, the Kaduna’s Central Mosque relied on a small ablution facility that was grossly inadequate for the large number of worshippers, particularly during the Friday Juma’at prayers.

The new ablution centre can now serve up to 300 worshippers at the same time, while the overhead tank guarantees uninterrupted water supply for both the Kaduna’s Central Mosque and the host community.

Tantita Security Services, chaired by Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, is primarily engaged in oil pipeline surveillance in the Niger Delta sponsored the projects in the historic mosque.

Explaining the scope of the project, the site engineer, Abba Mubashir, said the works were executed to the highest standards. “From the foundation to finishing, everything was fully completed. The ablution area is spacious, and the 300,000-litre tank now supplies water to the mosque and the community,” he stated.

Mubashir also disclosed that the firm extended similar gestures to other parts of Kaduna. “There is an Islamic school built in Ambushia and a Christian school in Sabo, both sponsored by Tantita, as part of its corporate social responsibility,” he added.

The Chief Ladan of Sultan Bello Mosque, Malam Abdurrahman Abdulhamid, expressed gratitude to the company for reviving and completing the stalled project.

“Alhamdulillah, this project was initially started by Mr. Jack Rich, but it was abandoned for over three to four years. Tantita came in and completed it. Now, 300 people can perform ablution at once, with 50 toilets including VIPs, and the 300,000-litre tank will serve the mosque and the community,” he said.

He prayed for God’s blessings upon Tantita and urged the company to sustain its community-driven initiatives.

Residents of Ungwan Sarki described the project as timely, noting that it has eased the pressure of water shortage in the neighbourhood.

The commissioning ceremony added colour to President Tinubu’s visit to Kaduna, further underscoring the growing role of private sector actors in bridging infrastructure gaps across the country.

