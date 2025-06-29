Wike celebrates Anyanwu at 60, vows continued support

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has showered praises on the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, on the occasion of his 60th birthday, describing him as a man of strong character and integrity.

Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, said in a statement on Sunday that the Minister, who spoke during Anyanwu’s birthday celebration and the presentation of a book titled “Sam Daddy In My Eyes” in Abuja on Saturday, assured the PDP scribe of his continued support.

Wike praises Senator Anyanwu for his unwavering commitment and honesty, stating, “My friends and I congratulate you on your 60th birthday and for your victory as the substantive National Secretary of the PDP.

“I am happy with the crowd I am seeing here. It shows you’re a man of the people.

“Let me assure you, for people like us, we will stand with you; we will continue to be with you. It doesn’t matter what the people will say.”

He advised Anyanwu to walk with his head held high, having emerged victorious, and not to beg anyone or honour invitations unnecessarily.

“Nobody fights a war, wins the war, and begs. You have won—the people concerned should come and talk to you, not invite you.

“You don’t fight a war and win, and then people say come. No—tell them, ‘You, come to me.’

“You have people like me, so don’t be afraid; I am here. We have done it before; we will do it again. Some people will not be happy; I am happy.

“When e dey pain them, e dey sweet us. As e dey sweet us, e dey pain them,” he said.

Wike praises Senator Anyanwu further, saying, “What makes a man is his character, not how much money he has or the food he provides. If you don’t have character, go to hell with your food.”

He noted that he always encouraged people to be clear about their positions and recalled advising Anyanwu to stand firm during the PDP Secretary’s crisis because some individuals lacked consistency.

“Some people are going right, they are going left, they are going front, and they are going backwards.

“What they say in the morning, what they say in the afternoon—is it what they will say at night?

“So I warned him—if you know you will not stand firm, say it now. I also asked him, ‘Are you sure you can stand this fight?’

“A fight where virtually everybody, including governors, is fighting you will not be easy. But if you stand firm, you will win.

“However, if you begin to go left and go right, not only will you lose, you will suffer.” He said Anyanwu assured him of his resolve and that he would not waver.

The Minister, who said he admires people who are consistent in life, praised Anyanwu again, saying, “You have shown me, with what just happened recently, that you are a man who stands by his word.”

Wike praises Senator Anyanwu also for earning the endorsement of former Senate President Bukola Saraki, who attested to his steadfastness and integrity.

He concluded with a touching message: “His mother called me the other day and said, ‘My son, I am happy that people like you will take decisions, stand firm, and swear not to be disgraced.’

“This is what we are talking about—people of character. You don’t buy it in the market,” he said.

TRIBUNEONLINE