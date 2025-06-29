Court threatens to jail NUC boss, four officials over contempt

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abdullahi Ribadu, along with four senior officials, faces the possibility of imprisonment for contempt of court due to their failure to comply with a ruling issued by the Lagos Division of the National Industrial Court (NIC) in Ikoyi.

The other NUC officials involved include Mr. Chris Maiyaki (Deputy Executive Secretary), Mrs. Hauwa Amos (Director of Finance), Mrs. Victoria Omorodion (Director of Human Resources), and Mr. Paschal Eruaga (Deputy Director of Legal Services).

It is important to note that the NIC issued Form 48, a legal notice of contempt, on June 16, 2025, signed by its Registrar, Miss O.A. Adeyanju.

This was directed at the officials for failing to comply with a judgment delivered on July 6, 2020, by Justice (Dr.) I.J. Essien, which ordered the reinstatement of Mr. Kunle Rotimi and mandated payment of all outstanding entitlements from March 1996 to the present.

Although the NUC challenged the judgment, the Court of Appeal, sitting in Igbosere, upheld this decision on June 28, 2024, instructing immediate compliance.

But despite the appellate court’s finality in industrial matters, the NUC had allegedly failed to act for over a year.

In response, Rotimi instituted contempt proceedings against the five officials. The issuance of Form 48 signals the court’s intention to commit them to prison if they continue defying its orders.

