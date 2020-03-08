Enraged youths of Mmahu community in Ohaji/Egbema area of Imo State, on Sunday afternoon, hurled stones, bottles and sticks at the convoy of Governor Hope Uzodinma, smashing the rear windshield of the governor’s official vehicle.

The incident occurred when Uzodinma visited Mmahu area to sympathise with the community over the loss of three of their kinsmen on Friday in an accident that involved a truck belonging to an oil firm operating in the area.

The killing had enraged the youths in Mmahu, causing their leaders to reach out to the governor to visit the community to call the oil firm to order.

Upon the governor’s arrival at the area, youths of Mmahu community reportedly hurled abusive words, questioning Uzodinma’s emergence as governor.

In the ensuing melee, Uzodinma’s security operatives had alighted from the vehicle to calm the tensed atmosphere and enable the governor to address stakeholders in the area.

In the confrontation between the security operatives and the enraged youths, one Mr Uzochukwu Chukuwukere who is the Vice Chairman of Egbema Youth was said to have thrown a stone at one of the governor’s official vehicles while Uzodinma was addressing the families of the deceased.

According to a statement by Uzodinma’s Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachuku, the governor’s vehicle was smashed by youths who fingered security operatives for supporting the oil companies rather than their kinsmen.

The statement added that the enraged youths vented their anger requesting Uzodinma to address them and not just traditional rulers, community leaders and the bereaved families.

Nwachuku had also rubbished notions that Uzodinma, as a result of the attack, was turned back, noting that Uzodinma had fruitful deliberations with the stakeholders in the area.

"Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State was not attacked at Ohaji/Egbema on Sunday contrary to devilish propaganda being peddled by the opposition.

“Governor Uzodinma who was sober condoled with the families who lost their loved ones, as he addressed the leaders of the community at the Eze’s Palace.

“While the Governor was addressing the families, some boys among the aggrieved youths were heard making noise outside, accusing the security operatives of supporting the Oil companies and demanding that Governor Uzodinma should address them too.

“While the security operatives tried to calm them down and control the noise, one of them allegedly hid behind others and threw a stone at one of the official vehicles of the Governor where they were parked and in the process smashed the back glass.

“He was promptly arrested by the security present. While this drama was playing out, Governor Uzodinma was still inside the hall addressing the traditional ruler, community leaders and the bereaved families.

“Contrary to the claims that he was attacked, there is no truth in it as the meeting Governor Uzodinma had with the leaders of the community was fruitful while the families of the deceased were happy he came.

“Addressing the leaders and families of the deceased, Governor Uzodinma called for calm and peace while promising to deal with the situation that led to the killings.

“The governor called on the people to remain peaceful and not to take laws into their hands.

His words: “I will not be a party to anything that will be against my people, I will enjoin all of you to remain calm as the government will take all necessary steps to ensure that such thing doesn’t happen again.

“You must help me to help you, if you try to take laws into your hands for self-help, then I will not be with you. I can only be with you if you challenge me to solve the problem, in which case you must follow my rules and I will assure you of results.”

‘The governor expressed worries over the hazardous method used by the oil company in trucking crude instead of the conventional method of laying pipes and promised that he will tackle the issue head-on with the company to forestall future re-occurrence.

“While assuring the people that under his watch the problems of Ohaji/Egbema will be solved, Governor Uzodinma reiterated that he will ensure that money meant for the development of the area will be put to good use.”

The statement further quoted Uzodinma as saying, “If you kill 200 people, hoping that I will pay you money to stop, I will not; rather I will pursue you till I bring you down, I will never succumb to such threats.”

Earlier, the traditional ruler of the Mmahu, Eze A.I. Iwuogu, explained that his community has lost so many lives through accident from the trucks used by Sterling Global, an oil company operating in the area to lift crude to Ndoni.

Iwuogu pleaded with the governor to ensure that Sterling Global operates like other oil companies, pointing out that they are tired of burying their loved ones.

The member representing Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta and Oru West Federal Constituency, Engr Kingsley Uju stated that what his people want is for Sterling Global to stop trucking crude oil with tankers and that they should lay their pipes like other oil companies are doing.

The Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins, the former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Goodluck Opiah, businessman, Chief Charles Orieh, among other prominent sons and daughters of the community were in attendance.

The Commander, 34 Field Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Brig-Gen. Yusuf Tukura, Commissioner of Police, Imo State, Olaniyi Fafowora; State Commandant of NSCDC, Rayi Ibrahim, and State Director of SSS accompanied the governor on the trip.