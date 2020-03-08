Catholic faithful in Anambra protest killings of Christians in Nigeria
About 50,000 Catholic faithful in Anambra State on Sunday staged a protest march against the incessant killings of Christians in Nigeria.
The protest march, which saw the faithful wearing black attires, started at Ekwueme Square in Awka through streets in the capital city and ended at St Patrick’s Cathedral and was led by the Bishop of Awka Diocese, Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafor.
One of the protesters, Fr Innocent who addressed Catholics after the protest march regretted that killings in Nigeria were increasing by the day.
“We are hopeful that this march will bear fruits and that God will hear our prayers. Nigeria today is the only country where anything can be done and nothing will be done. If a government can not protect its people, then it is useless,” he said.
Chancellor of the Diocese, Rev Fr Dr Chidume also read the address of the Catholic bishops to all present.
Nigerian Tribune gathered that the protest march also featured intercessory prayers for the entire country.
