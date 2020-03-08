Coronavirus: WHO advocates use of universally applicable actions
• As confirmed cases surpass 100,000 globally
As Coronavirus, code name COVID-19 unleashed its devastating effect on human lives and global economy, the World Health Organisation (WHO) informed all countries and communities that the spread of the virus can be significantly slowed or reversed through the implementation of robust containment and control activities.
Specifically, the WHO said the spread of the virus can be slowed and impact reduced through the use of universally applicable actions.
The WHO gave these measures even as it said that the number of confirmed cases globally has surpassed 100,000.
The organisation pointed out that China and other countries have really demonstrated that the spread and impact of the virus can be reduced through the use of the universally applicable actions.
A statement issued by the WHO at the weekend read: “As of today’s reports, the global number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has surpassed 100,000. As we mark this sombre moment, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reminds all countries and communities that the spread of this virus can be significantly slowed or even reversed through the implementation of robust containment and control activities.
“China and other countries are demonstrating that spread of the virus can be slowed and impact reduced through the use of universally applicable actions, such as working across society to identify people who are sick, bringing them to care, following up on contacts, preparing hospitals and clinics to manage a surge in patients, and training health workers.”
It, therefore, called on all countries to continue efforts that have been effective in limiting the number of cases and slowing the spread of the virus.
It said: “Every effort to contain the virus and slow the spread saves lives. These efforts give health systems and all of society much needed time to prepare, and researchers more time to identify effective treatments and develop vaccines.
“Allowing uncontrolled spread should not be a choice of any government, as it will harm not only the citizens of that country but affect other countries as well. We must stop, contain, control, delay and reduce the impact of this virus at every opportunity.
“Every person has the capacity to contribute, to protect themselves, to protect others, whether in the home, the community, the healthcare system, the workplace or the transport system.”
The WHO also charged leaders at all levels and in all walks of life to step forward to bring about this commitment across society.
“WHO will continue to work with all countries, our partners and expert networks to coordinate the international response, develop guidance, distribute supplies, share knowledge and provide people with the information they need to protect themselves and others,” it added.
