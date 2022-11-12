Why we signed management deal with boxing champion, Adesodun ―​​ Sonyjojo Entertainment

Two-time gold medalist and boxing champion, Adesodun Babatunde, has expressed his delight at the new promotional and management deal he signed with popular entertainment outfit, Sonyjojo Entertainment.

The CEO of the outfit and Aurum Exchange founder, Sunday Joseph, while speaking with newsmen at the unveiling of Babatunde, said he and his team monitored the rise and influence of the young boxing champion for some time and concluded that he deserved to be under a well-structured management company where his potential can be well managed and maximized.

According to him, Babatunde took the featherweight boxing division by storm at two consecutive national sports festivals while representing Lagos and has shown that if well managed, he could go on to become a world boxing champion.

“I’ve followed his progress from amateur levels to the National sports festival, and till he turned pro, Michael has everything it takes to take the world by storm.”

Talking about the boxing scene in Nigeria, he added, “Boxing used to be a huge sport in Nigeria back in the day, but poor sports development policies have almost undermined the sports, but we want to create paths for new-generation boxers.”

Adesodun, popularly known by his moniker, AMB (an alphabet soup of his names), has never failed to impress ever since he started his amateur boxing career at the age of 13, going on to rack up 41 wins in 44 bouts at the amateur level and won 100 per cent of his fights since turning professional boxer.

Also, speaking about his boxing career and what the people should expect from him now that he is under new management, the young boxer said, “I hope to keep building and working every day and become a world champion one day. I want to be ranked as one of the greatest in the mould of stars like Lomachenko, Mayweather, and Sugar Ray Robinson.”

