Department of State Services (DSS) has said that the invitation of Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation on Monday was in respect of an investigation.

Dr Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer of DSS, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, according to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report.

Afunanya said the investigation was in respect of some of the former minister’s allegations and insinuations relating to issues relevant to National Security.

He said Fani-Kayode was made to face a Panel which interviewed him on the subject matter before granting him administrative bail.

He said the former minister had been directed to make routine returns to the DSS with effect from Wednesday till otherwise while his investigation continues.

Afunanya called on political parties and their media managers to apply restraint in their utterances and public communication engagements prior to and after the general elections.

He said the call was to avoid heating up the polity and evoking tendencies that could lead to violent reactions as well as undermine peace and order.

