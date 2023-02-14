Olayinka Olukoya – Abeokuta

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun State, on Tuesday, signed a peace accord with 12 political parties ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

The peace accord was signed during a stakeholders’ forum organised by the Commission, held at the Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olaniyi Ijalaye, in his remarks, appealed to all the political parties to educate their supporters on the need to shun electoral violence in the elections.

Ijalaye said INEC has put necessary measures in place, including training of security personnel to make the exercise a hitch-free one.

The REC noted that the commission has equally sensitized community leaders to assist INEC officials in getting voters involved in checking their exact polling units.

He said “security personnel have been trained to keep the peace during the elections. The commission has sent a soft copy of the voter register to each political party in the state.

“We appeal to all political parties to educate their followers on the need to allow peace to reign and know that election is not a do-die affair.

“We seek the indulgence of the people of the Ogun state to please cooperate with us on the days of the election. Vote peacefully, promote a peaceful election and ensure that peace prevails even after results are announced.





In attendance at the stakeholder’s forum were CSOs, security agencies, traditional rulers, human rights bodies and representatives of political parties.

