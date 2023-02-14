Bola Badmus – Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, commenced the distribution of palliative to residents, in fulfilment of his promise to cushion the effects of the hardship being experienced by Lagosians, occasioned by fuel scarcity and lack of currency from the banks.

The distribution, which beneficiaries include vulnerable, civil servants, among others, was to alleviate the hunger that has been the outcome of currency redesign by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and other crises associated with fuel scarcity.

Speaking at the launching of the distribution exercise, which took place at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Secretariat in Ikeja, with teeming recipients in attendance, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the distribution was continuous, pointing out that the government would be reaching out to the religious centres, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and other distribution channels across the state.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, explained that the purpose of the palliative was to cushion the biting effects of the current scarcity of Naira and the lingering fuel scarcity in the state.

According to him, the measures became necessary to improve the situation among the vulnerable residents of the state, adding: “We are doing this to alleviate the pains and sufferings of Lagosians.”

“What is inside the boxes are different items for the consumption of the vulnerable society,” the governor said.

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Hon. (Mrs) Cecelia Dada, earlier in her speech, stated that the state government had put together the palliative measure for Lagosians by distributing food to the vulnerable in society.

Dada stressed that the state government was mindful of the welfare of its people, noting that the challenges faced by citizens were due to the Naira swap and difficulty in accessing money.





