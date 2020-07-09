Why we held state election at zonal level ― Oyo ACOMORAN

MEMBERS of the Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners, Repairers and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), Oyo State chapter, have said that the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic compelled them to hold election of the new executive of the association at the zonal level.

Rising from a meeting on Thursday in Ibadan, chairman, Zone B, comprising Oyo and Ogbomoso zones, Mr Amusa Adegoke, while speaking on behalf of other zonal chairmen told the Nigerian Tribune that the tenure of the immediate past chairman, Comrade Saheed Folaranmi, remains one year before its expiration, but the need for another election arose when he was elevated to a member of the Board of Trustees and Assistant Secretary of the national body of the association.

He stated that: “We could not hold a normal election where members from the 33 Local Government Areas of the state are expected to converge on Ibadan because there was no way the social distancing rule by the government could be strictly adhered to.

“This was why we decided to hold election at various zones of our association of which the outcome produced Comrade Solomon Olugbode as chairman. The reason for this meeting in Ibadan today is to restate our earlier decision of electing Comrade Solomon Olugbode as chairman of our dear association, and the outcome of the election has been duly communicated to the national body,” he said.

Other members of the new executive are Soliu Lawal (Deputy chairman), Amuda Rasa (Secretary), Hamzat Adegoke (Vice-chairman, Oyo/Ogbomoso zone), Adewumi Gbadegesin (Vice-chairman, Oke-Ogun zone), Saubana Rasheed (PRO), Gazali Yekeen (Organising secretary) and Folorunsho Ogunwuyi (Ex-Officio).

While speaking with the Nigerian Tribune on behalf of other executives, the new chairman, Comrade Solomon Olugbode, thanked members of the association, with a promise to always act according to the constitution of the association and in the overall interest of members.

“I want to commend my predecessor, Comrade Saheed Folaranmi, for peacefully handing over the mantle of leadership without any form of rancour as we have been experiencing in the past.”

He further said: “I also want to use this medium to thank the state government under the leadership of governor Seyi Makinde, for the improved security we have been enjoying since the inception of the present administration in the state, while we want to assure the government that our members will continue to sustain their peaceful conduct.”

He, however, concluded by urging ACOMORAN members to always ride safely and take all precautionary measures towards their protection and that of their passengers against the COVID-19 pandemic.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Magu’s probe creates uncertainty in EFCC

AS the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel probing allegations against the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial times Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, commenced its second day of sitting inside the State House Conference entre, Abuja, on Tuesday, there appeared to be uncertainty over the leadership of the commission… Read Full Story

774,000 jobs: Keyamo again disagrees with Senate as Ngige apologises

MINISTER of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, says the constitution empowers his office to supervise the execution of the Special Public Works Programme of the Federal Government. Kayano made the admission in an interview with newsmen after the Senate Committee on Labour called for a new… Read Full Story

Magu Moved Back To Detention At FCID

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, being interrogated by the Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential investigative panel, was on Tuesday, moved back to the Force Criminal Investigation Bureau… Read Full Story

US Formally Withdraws From the World Health Organisation

The Trump administration has formally withdrawn the United States from the World Health Organisation (WHO), breaking ties with the international health body as the country’s death toll from… Read Full Story

UI VC Race Hots Up As Aderinto Submits Form

Immediate Past Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) University of Ibadan, Professor Adeyinka Abideen Aderinto, on Tuesday, formally joined the race to become the 13th Vice-Chancellor of the… Read Full Story

FG Set To Strengthen Diversification Agenda With AKK Pipeline Project

Despite global pandemic ravaging global economies, the Nigerian government continues to push for policies and projects that will strengthen its economic diversification agenda. One of such projects is the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline project. OLATUNDE DODONDAWA, who was in Ajaokuta, Kogi State, for the… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: The Controversy Over FG’s 774,000 Jobs

IN recent weeks, members of the National Assembly and the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), have been at loggerheads over the Federal Government’s 774,000 jobs scheme under the National Directorate of Employment (NDE). Earlier in the year, President Muhammadu… Read Full Story