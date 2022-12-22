Why we adopt Gombe community school —Stanbic IBTC

A member of Standard Bank group, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has explained reasons for adopting Kurba Community Primary School in Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area of Gombe State.

Chief Executive of the bank, Dr Demola Sogunle, said the gesture is aimed at improving the quality of education in public schools in the country.

He said the belief of the organisation is that the ‘Adopt-A-School’ programme would certainly go a long way in Nigeria to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal(SDG) 4, which focuses on free, equitable and quality primary and secondary education for all children by 2030.

According to him, Stanbic IBTC believes that every child in Nigeria should get educated in an environment conducive to learning, hence its ‘Adopt-a-School’ policy is a way of contributing to development of individuals and institutions in the communities it is operating.

He said in a statement that by adopting the primary school, the company had rebuilt classrooms blocks, renovated the toilets and equipped the classrooms and teachers’ offices with furniture.

He added that the company had also planted some trees in the school as part of its commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 in the country.

Sogunle, who disclosed that the company had completed the project and handed them over back to the school for use also pointed out that both students and staff of the school were also granted access to training and learning opportunities.

In his remarks at the handover ceremony, the permanent secretary of Gombe State Ministry of Education, Mr Mohammed Galadima, commended Stanbic IBTC for the gesture, imploring other organisations to take a cue from the company.

He said the facilities would certainly boost teaching and learning in the school even as he promised to put them into proper use.