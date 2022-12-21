Top 5 tips on how to choose a men’s gold chain

Chains are accessories devoid of gender stereotypes. They are neutral. It’s just that everyone chooses them based on their understanding of style as well as other options. There are no mandatory parameters and instructions on what a man should do. But such an accessory perfectly complements any image. The main thing is to choose it according to your complexion and style. We offer you a small guide that will help you quickly determine the choice of this accessory.

Choose jewellery from stores that you trust. But it's worth choosing options with inexpensive deals. After all, you are choosing gold chains for yourself or as a gift.

The main question is what the accent of the jewellery should be. If it’s an option to wear a cross or other pendant, a classic medium-thick chain might work for you. It can be worn on the body, but if it rips, it will never ruin your look. Your collection. There are no hard and fast rules here, but if we comparewhich option will suit a person with chubby and pointed facial features, the choice is obvious. In the first option, long pieces with a V-shaped sag will look better. In the second, a short, sufficiently powerful chain would be better suited. Length is an important indicator when choosing this jewellery. The choiceis really enormous. You can choose from an assortment of 14- or 16-inch lengths, as well as the longest – 30 inches or more. How do you determine which option will look best? Chains from 14 to 18 inches can safely be called chokers. When choosing this option, pay attention to the thickness, as the chain may be narrower. The 20 to 24-inch accessory is a versatile piece that can be worn over or under clothing. It is the most popular choice for many customers. Chains of 26 inches or more require a special approach. They are usually worn over clothes. Often used with massive pendants and as part of complex tiered designs. Another important parameter is the thickness of the product. Which option is the bestto choose? It all depends on your preferences. For those who want to be always the centre of attention, we recommend buying products that are 12 mm or thicker. Such products have a rather high price, as they are usually encrusted with precious stones; have a diamond cut or other decorations. Jewellery that is 1 to 6 mm thick is considered individually. They are not intended for public display and are usually worn on the body, under clothing. Chains 6-10 mm thick are one of the most common options. The product should be chosen according to your style. And, of course, a worrying question for many people is what type of weave to choose. As a rule, buyers are guided by three parameters (in descending order of importance): how the product looks on the body, and the pricesof the jewellery. If you buy online the appearance of the product, you can look closely at the photo in the catalog. There you can also see the price. We suggest you, first of all, pay attention to the chains with this type of weave, because they are now at the peak of popularity: Ball, Cable, Herringbone, Franco, Box, Rope and Figaro. But a lot depends on your preferences. Choose with your heart!

And one more tip if you're looking for the perfect fit. Almost every online store has online consultants who have all the necessary skills to find the best option for you. This is very convenient if you are in doubt about the choice.