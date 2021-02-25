Why the president is calm

INSECURITY has gone terribly awry. Can the president be so strong that nothing disturbs his peace of mind? This must be one reason why the “maestros’” in the media insist that the “war general” picks his teeth while Nigeria burns. The president has Nigeria by the tail. Why? He is a wise general. He has settled his immediate constituency. Their pensions drop before the month ends. Who is the soldier that will risk a blissful retirement or put his juicy career in jeopardy? Regardless of whatever challenges break loose around the president, he is always calm.

He must be living his values on a moment-to-moment basis. Who can beat the northern geniuses? Nigeria now focuses on insecurity planned and executed in the North for the benefit of the North. Listen to some of their leaders-settle them! After all, the Niger Delta had their own bazaar and we don’t have a creed on honesty that can be traced to our deeds. Today, the promise of taking us to the next level is a mere dream. The “change” philosophy, their greatest ally during the campaigns to capture power was a ploy to get them to the level of success they now enjoy. Everywhere around me I see failed expectations. What next? Where is the promised “next level?” Restructure Nigeria today and all the madness will cease. It is all about the oil buried in the southern parts. The cold-blooded calculation being perfected in the North has led to many deaths. If Nigeria is not restructured now, then our leaders are courting disaster, the magnitude of which will serve as a catalyst for a major revolution/civil disobedience in Nigeria.

John R. Jimoh, Ijebu-Ode.

