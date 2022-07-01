Why Reps may reject controversial National Water Resources bill ― Kalu

The leadership of the House of Representatives before embarking on the two weeks recess vowed to reject the National Water Resources bill recently reintroduced to the House if it contains the obnoxious provisions and other concerns raised by Nigerians including Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu gave the clarification during the weekly Legislative activities in Abuja.

Hon. Kalu who allayed the fears of concerned Nigerians, however, observed that the NGF decision to kick against the bill will be unravelled.

He said: “If that has been cured and the title remains the same, the bill might pass if the concern has been cured. But if it is a replica of what was presented and rejected I am sure that what happened before would happen again.

“It is during the second reading that we debate bills and somebody mentioned a point of order that bills that have been rejected by a particular Assembly are not allowed to come back in that Assembly, until the next Assembly.

“I am yet to look at that, but if that is the position of the law guiding us then it would stay. That, you would not know until during the debate.

“Let us wait in line with Mr Speaker, who said that the sponsor of the bill is allowed to circulate the lead debate and bill contents to members before it is pencilled down for second reading.

“So that means the presiding officer wants members to analyse the bill and now know whether it is the same like before or a different bill taking care of the issues but having the same title.”

Recall that the controversial bill which was withdrawn seeks to transfer the control of water resources from the States to the Federal Government which governors and other stakeholders rejected.





Clause 2(1) of the bill provided that: “All surface water and groundwater, wherever it occurs, is a resource common to all people,’’ while Section 120 of the bill makes it compulsory for Nigerians to obtain a driller’s permit before sinking a borehole in their homes.”

Clause 13 of the bill further stipulated that: “In implementing the principles under subsection (2) of this section, the institutions established under this act shall promote integrated water resources management and the coordinated management of land and water resources, surface water and groundwater resources, river basins and adjacent marine and coastal environment and upstream and downstream interests.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Why Reps may reject Why Reps may reject

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to Why Reps may rejectdo as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Why Reps may reject Why Reps may reject

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP